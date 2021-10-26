Big Brothers Big Sisters of the 7 Rivers Region has served at-risk youth since 1969 matching at-risk youth, Littles, with adult volunteers, Bigs, in one-to-one mentoring relationships.
Join us for the 18th annual Winona community fundraiser on Saturday, October 30, from 5-7 p.m. Due to COVID-19 precautions, this year, we will again be creating a drive-through food-pick-up and having an online auction. The drive-through will be hosted at Winona ORC. Proceeds will fund the matching and support of these very special relationships.
Ticket buyers will have the opportunity to pick up a fall-themed package that will include samples of what our local restaurants are cooking.
Individual ticket purchases will include a distinctive wicker basket filled with: pita chips and hummus from Acoustic Cafe, bruschetta from Heirloom Seasonal Bistro, barbecue pork bun from Hy-Vee, coleslaw from Bluff Country Co-op, and scones from Bloedow's Bakery.
The online auction will end at 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 30, so you may pick up your winnings with your delicious food.
Check out the online auction and purchase tickets at: 7riversbbbs.org/taste-of-winona/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.