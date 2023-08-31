The Winona Main Street Program and Winona Area Chamber of Commerce once again present Big Muddy Brew n’ Que – a free event for all ages over Labor Day weekend in Levee Park. The seventh annual event features live music, a Best in Area Tasting Competition, Bloody Mary Tasting Competition, Rib Eating Competition, Cornhole Tournament, axe throwing, kids’ activities, and more.
The event is a fundraiser for the Winona Main Street Program – a partnership program between the Port Authority of Winona and the Winona Area Chamber of Commerce that focuses on revitalizing historic downtown Winona.
The event is free, but the Best in Area Tasting and Bloody Mary Tasting are ticketed events. Those tickets can be purchased online, at Midtown Foods in downtown Winona, or at Hy-Vee in Winona. Live music for Saturday features bands Horizon and Texas Toast. On Sunday, The Bootleggers and up-and-coming star Kimberly Dunn take the stage. A schedule of events, sponsors, and other information can be found at www.bigmuddybrewnque.com.
One of the standout events is the Rib Eating Competition, held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 3. The competitors this year are Ron Ganrude, Winona County Sheriff; Jeff Mueller, Winona County Chief Deputy; Tom Williams, Winona Police Chief; Jay Rasmussen, Winona Police Deputy Chief; Derick Ritter, Winona Fire Department; and Matt Brown, Winona Fire Department. We’re excited to have representatives from emergency services come out and enjoy eating some ribs, as quickly as they can.
“We’re looking forward to another great year,” said Anna Sibenaller, director of Main Street Programs. “We’re so grateful to our sponsors, partners, volunteers, and, of course, the attendees who help us put on this fun, free event for the community to enjoy. We hope we’ll see you out soaking up the late summer sun this Labor Day weekend.”
Presenting sponsors for the event include Leighton Broadcasting’s 101.1 The River and Hy-Vee of Winona.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.