Steve Winter will unveil the ecology of Lake Winona’s purple martins at the Winona Bird Club’s program, Wednesday, March 1, at 7 p.m. at the Winona Friendship Center. Winter works as a wildlife biologist for the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge. He accepted responsibility for two racks of purple martin nesting gourds in 2022 from Bill Nepper, a longtime purple martin and eastern bluebird enthusiast in Winona.
Nepper sadly passed away December 2022. Bill taught Steve how to care for and monitor the lake’s colony of purple martins during spring and summer 2022, and Steve also assisted at a second colony of Bill’s. Steve feels fortunate to have learned from such a knowledgeable man, and to continue carrying the torch of purple martin passion that was passed from Bill.
Winter volunteers with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to remove timber rattlesnakes from the properties of Winona County residents to safe locations. He’s active in The Prairie Enthusiasts (TPE), a conservation organization that protects, restores, and manages prairies, savannas, and other fire-dependent ecosystems in the Upper Midwest. His TPE activities include serving as the chair of TPE’s Minnesota Driftless chapter, and as the chapter representative to the TPE Board of Directors. Winter coordinates and leads field trips and provides consultation services about prairie restoration, management, and prescribed burning to landowners.
Winona Bird Club’s programs are free, open to the public. Winter has a wealth of expertise about many aspects of nature. He’ll share his knowledge generously — don’t miss the chance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.