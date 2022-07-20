Al Batt will present a free program on Saturday, July 23, from 7-8 p.m. at the Merrick State Park Nature Center.
A follower of Al Batt once stated: “If I had a dime for every kind or funny word spoken by Al Batt, I’d be more than a millionaire. He’s our bird man, and he has lots of stories to tell.”
Al Batt, of Hartland, Minn., is a writer, speaker, storyteller, and humorist. Al writes humor and nature columns for many newspapers and does regular radio shows about nature. He writes a number of popular cartoon strips that are syndicated nationally and is author of the book, “A Life Gone to the Birds.”
Remember to have a valid state park sticker to enter the park.
