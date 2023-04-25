Due to high river levels, the Bird Walk, originally scheduled for Saturday, April 29, has been postponed until further notice.
When rescheduled, enjoy a morning of birding on the Flyway Trail with the Winona Public Library and Winona Bird Club. Naturalist Richie Swanson and a Winona Bird Club co-leader will take you on a nature walk that will ensure some of the greatest sites and loveliest birds.
Registration for this program is required. To register, go to winona.lib.mn.us.
Participants must bring a pair of binoculars. A camera is recommended but optional. Please, wear clothes that can get dirty and are meant for rugged terrain. Participants will meet and park across the Wagon Bridge at the Flyway Trail, where the boulders block motorized traffic from the trail.
