The award was presented at Birthright’s annual meeting on January 15, 2022. After having the experience of giving birth herself, Peggy decided to join Birthright in order to help others in giving birth.
Peggy is a long time volunteer who volunteers regularly in the office. She has been on numerous Birthright committees, most notably hospitality. When the Birthright office was closed for the COVID pandemic, she was one of the first volunteers to suggest it be opened again. Peggy is probably the oldest active Birthright of Winona volunteer.
The Margaret Driscoll Award is given each year to a volunteer who is very active in the Winona Chapter. Margaret Driscoll was a founding member of Birthright of Winona and was very active. She died unexpectedly and is greatly missed.
Birthright is a nonprofit crisis pregnancy service. Birthright believes that it is the right of every pregnant woman to give birth and the right of every child to be born. The office is located at 920 West Fifth Street in Winona — 507-452-2421.
