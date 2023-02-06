The Birthright of Winona Board presented member Lisa Kesler with the 2023 Margaret Driscoll Volunteer of the Year Award at Birthright’s annual meeting on January 22, 2023. Lisa has spent countless hours working to connect women in the community with pregnancy and baby resources.
Lisa's friendliness and compassion are contagious. She is an inspiration to those she comes in contact with. Birthright of Winona is grateful for her commitment to serve the mamas in our community.
The Margaret Driscoll Award is given each year to a volunteer who is very active in the Winona Chapter. Margaret Driscoll was a founding member of Birthright of Winona and was very active. She died unexpectedly and was greatly missed.
Birthright is a nonprofit crisis pregnancy service. Birthright believes that it is the right of every pregnant woman to give birth and the right of every child to be born. Our office is located at 920 West Fifth Street in Winona. You can contact us at 507-452-2421 or visit the website at www.birthrightwinona.com.
