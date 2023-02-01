Corey Papenfuss and Andrea Stoltman, of Winona, welcomed a son, Skye Hayden Papenfuss, on December 21, 2022. The maternal grandparents are Jack and Lori Stoltman, of Winona, and the paternal grandparents are Randy and Becky Papenfuss, of Dakota.
Maria Del Rosario and Stephen J. Doerr, of Winona, welcomed a son, Lucas Emmanuel Doerr, on December 30, 2022. The maternal grandparents are Cesario Zuniga and Carmen Escamilla, of GTO, Mexico, and the paternal grandparents are Donald and Judith Doerr, of Winona.
Tiffany Stanek and Christopher Thornton, of Winona, welcomed a daughter, Loraine DeAnna, on January 3, 2023. The maternal grandparents are Karen Stanek and Larry Stanek, of Winona. The paternal grandparent is Martie Ann Thornton, of Winona.
Dylan Heller and Rose Lynch, of Winona, welcomed a daughter, Oaklynn Rae Heller, on January 9, 2023. The maternal grandparents are Jess Lynch, of Winona, and Wanda (Jim) Hendershott, of Pontiac, Ill. The paternal grandparents are Michael Heller, of Wabasha, and Kelly Heller, of Buffalo City.
Daniel and Michelle Okonek, of Winona, welcomed a son, Wesley Scott Okonek, on January 10, 2023. The maternal grandparents are Philip and Mary Meier, of Winona, and the paternal grandparents are Gerald and Linda Okonek, of Spooner, Wis.
Tyler and Keela Hoskins, of Rushford, welcomed a son, Creed Jett Hoskins, on January 18, 2023. The maternal grandparents are Dale and Joel Brand, of Rushford. The paternal grandparents are Steve and Michelle Hoskins, of Houston, and Rachel Hoskins, of Houston.
