Jo Anna Ross and DeanTari McCoy, of Rushford, welcomed a son, DeanTari LilWill Ross, on May, 3 2022. Maternal grandparents are Shelly Terry and Joe Ross Sr., of Shakopee, Minn., and Coon Rapids, Minn.
Karl and Rachel Getting welcomed a daughter, Juliana Faustian, on January 18, 2022. Paternal grandparents are Michael Getting, of Whitehall, and Rosemary Getting, of Winona. Maternal grandparents are Patrick and Carol Rice, of Fountain City. Juliana was warmly welcomed by her sisters Elizabeth, Katelyn, Kimberly, Katrina, Veronica, Hannah and Gabriella, also her brothers Patrick, Kyle and Christopher.
Tim and Lindsey Przybylski, of Winona, welcomed a son, Hudson Gary Przybylski, on April 25, 2022. Maternal grandparents are Patricia Haggerty and the late Gary Haggerty, of Winona. Paternal grandparents are Patricia Przybylski and the late Roger Przybylski, of Winona.
Ryan and Toni Daley, of Rushford, welcomed a son, Roy Daniel Daley, on May 9, 2022. Maternal grandparents are Scott and Kris Walters, of Winona. Paternal grandparents are Dan and Shelly Daley, of Lewiston.
