Megan and Conner Turnbell, of Buffalo City, welcomed a son, Maverick Michael, on April 12, 2023. Maternal grandparents are Elizabeth and Bruce Lange, of Madison, Wis. Paternal grandparents are Michelle and Craig Turnbell, of Buffalo City.
Mitchell Lengyel and Danielle Bethel, of Minnesota City, welcomed a daughter, Kylie Marie Lengyel, on May 11, 2023. Maternal grandparent is Vicki Schafer, of Minnesota City, and paternal grandparents are John and Susan Lengyel, of Winona.
Jeffery and Stephanie Lengyel, of Winona, welcomed a son, Elliot Jon Lengyel, on May 19, 2023. Maternal grandparents are Chris and Leisa Evanson, of Winona. Paternal grandparents are John and Sue Lengyel, of Winona.
Brenna and Shane Hester welcomed twin sons, Simon and Jude, on May 16, 2023. Maternal grandparents are Niki and Joel Sires and Dean Torgeson. Paternal grandparents are Jeanine Lovas and Joe Feiten.
Yareliz and Orville, of Winona, welcomed a daughter, Yariellyz, on May 25, 2023. Maternal grandparent is Johanna De Jesus Mojica, of Winona, and paternal grandparents are Jackeline Cruz Soto and Jose Gonzalez, of Milwaukee, Wis.
Kalene and Calvin Schleich, of Winona, welcomed a daughter, Eliza Lynn Schleich, on May 26, 2023. Maternal grandparents are Debbie and David Volkmann, of Winona, and paternal grandparents are Kris and Mike Schleich, of Winona.
Lance and Stephanie Schiltz, of Lewiston, welcomed a son, Ryder Maverick Schiltz, on June 4, 2023. Maternal grandparents are James and Lisa Kostuck, of Winona, and paternal grandparents are Alan Schiltz and Cory and Mike Jamieson, of Winona.
