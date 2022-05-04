Sabrina & Jared Cyrus, of Buffalo City, welcomed a son, Rhettsen Jarett Cyrus, on April 1, 2022. Maternal grandparents are Tracy & Paul Joo, of Fond du Lac, Wis. Paternal grandparents are Jane Cyrus, Larry Cyrus both of Fountain City.
Melissa and Tyler Quinn, of Winona, welcomed a son, Parker Orion Quinn, on April 4, 2022. Maternal grandparents are Dawn Noerenberg, Lynn Noerenberg, of Garvin, MN and International Falls, MN. Paternal grandparents are Russ and Nancy Quinn, Forest Lake, MN.
Sonya and Zach Rice Thompson, of Winona, welcomed a daughter, Genevieve Brooke Thompson, on April 13, 2022. Maternal grandparents are Barbara and Bill Rice, of Athens, GA. Paternal grandparents are Phyllis Thompson, of Atlanta, GA.
Kyle Fort and Janessa Odle, of Stockton, welcomed a daughter, Shelby Rose Fort, on April 13, 2022. Maternal grandparents are Nazario & MiChelle Porras and Keith & Cindy Fallon, of Lewiston and Harmony, Minnesota. Paternal grandparents are Bill & Deanna Fort, of Stockton.
Keith Mosier & Katie Mosier, of Galesville, welcomed a son, Kashton Robert Mosier, on April 19, 2022. Maternal grandparents are Paul Haug & Holly Haug, of Whitehall, WI. Paternal grandparents are David Mosier & Joann Mosier, of Galesville.
Josh Russeau and Abby Vogel, of Winona, welcomed a daughter, Lilly Jo Russeau on April 26, 2022. Maternal grandparents are George and Debra Vogel, of Winona. Paternal grandparents are Mike and Jane Russeau, of Winona.
Cerina Williams, of Winona, welcomed a son, Landon Scott Williams, on May 1, 2022. Maternal grandparents are Trish Williams and Scotty Williams, of Winona.
