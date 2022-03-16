Isaiah Warning and Kalley Clack, of Winona, welcomed a son, River Blu Warning, on February 18, 2022. Maternal grandparents are Shari Clack and Justin Clack, of Park Rapids Minn. Paternal grandparents are Mandy Warning and Charlie Youngs, of Mankato, Minn.
Melissa and Dennis Glaze, of Winona, welcomed a son, Vincent Patrick Glaze, on January 17, 2022. Maternal grandparents are the late Patrick Licari, of Winona, and Sonya Dolan, of Minneapolis, Minn. Paternal grandparents are Mickey and Karen Glaze, of Wabasha.
Shelby Hengel and Jeremy Grossell, of La Crosse, Wis., welcomed a son, Cameron Logan, on February 27, 2022. Maternal grandparents are Cyndi Wehlage and Tom Langreck. Paternal grandparents are Bob and Lori Grossell.
