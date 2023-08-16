David and Amy Brenengen, of Winona, welcomed a son, Kamden Jerry Brenengen, on July 15, 2023. Maternal grandparent is Gerald Koch, of Winona, and paternal grandparents are Beverly and Roger Brenengen, of Winona.
Ashley Krause and Kyle Gustavson, of Winona, welcomed a daughter, Haisley Etta Gustavson, on July 23, 2023. A maternal grandparent is Marissa Keller, of Buffalo City, and a paternal grandparent is Melissa Gustavson, of Monrovia, Wis.
Eric and Jennifer Miller, of Altura, welcomed a son, Maxwell James Miller, on August 10, 2023. Maternal grandparents are Leona and Sixto Tagupa Jr., of Lihue, Hawaii, and paternal grandparents are Pam and Bill Miller, of Des Moines, Iowa.
