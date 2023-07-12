Briana Kalila Wolfe and J.J. Sluga welcomed a son, Thomas John Sluga, on March 17, 2023. Maternal grandparents are Pam and Thomas Wolfe, of Buffalo City, and paternal grandparents are John and Roxy Sluga, of Fountain City.
Anthony and Tanya Dockter, of Wilson, welcomed a daughter, June Leona Dockter, on June 8, 2023. Maternal grandparents are Ron Ebert, of Sparta, Wis., and Robin and Steve Bucholz, of Black River Falls, Wis., and paternal grandparents are Thomas Dockter, of Houston, Minn., and Denise and Paul Grafenberg, of Wilson.
Kaylee L. Burt and Jaden D. Mesa, of Winona, welcomed a son, Evin “Bud” Edward Berg, on June 9, 2023. The maternal grandparent is Teresa Berg, of Dakota, and the paternal grandparents are Colleen M. and John M., of Winona.
Marcus and Kyann Jones, of Winona, welcomed a daughter, Zelda Zinnia Jones, on June 12, 2023. Maternal grandparents are Dawn Washburn, of Winona, and Patrick Washburn, of Wausau. Wis., and paternal grandparents are Mark and Deborah Jones, of Apple Valley, Minn.
Payton Hansen and Cody Hansen, of Winona, welcomed a daughter, Oaklyn Pearl Hansen, on June 18, 2023. Maternal grandparents are Becky Doherty and Eric Doherty, of Cochrane, and the paternal grandparent is Kurt Hansen, of Onalaska, Wis.
