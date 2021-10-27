Emilee Hall and Tim Kjarland, of Stewartville, Minn., welcomed a son, Porter James Kjarland, on October 11, 2021. Maternal grandparents are Pam Hall and Jim Hall (Susan). Paternal grandparent is Rose Kjarland.
Jordyn Fisher and Matthew Sherman, of Lewiston, welcomed a son, Bentley John Sherman, on October 16, 2021. Maternal grandparents are Camille and Kevin Fisher, of Winona. Paternal grandparents are Chad Sherman and Jenny Loechler.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.