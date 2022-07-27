Alexis Rinn and Hunter Kennedy, of Winona, welcomed a son, Reed Brian, on July 3, 2022.
Kimberly and Chris Pickering, of Buffalo City, welcomed a daughter, Abigail Elizabeth Ann Pickering, on June 28, 2022. Maternal grandparents are Kevin and Lori Hutter, of Fountain City. The paternal grandparent is Darma Pickering, of Alma.
Justin and Amanda Luehmann, of Utica, welcomed a son, Matthew Gerhardt Luehmann, on July 6, 2022. Maternal grandparents are David and Marcia Webster, of New Ulm, Minn. Paternal grandparents are Gary and Donna Luehmann, of Lewiston.
Allison Schroetke and Kevin Hase, of Winona, welcomed a daughter, Abella, on July 8, 2022. The maternal grandparent is Susan Schroetke, of Winona.
Mikayla Zimmerman and Aaron Gerth, of Winona, welcomed a daughter, Mariah Lee Zimmerman, on July 13, 2022. Maternal grandparents are Jennifer and Jason Hemmelman, of Winona. Paternal grandparents are Shelly and Kerri Gerth, Lamar and Tina Anderson, of Winona.
Kelsey Valley and Tyler Wieczorek, of Hudson, Wis., welcomed a daughter, on July 14, 2022. Maternal grandparents are Kris Klecker Valley and Max Valley, of Roseville, Minn. Paternal grandparents are Rick and Debbie Wieczorek, of Winona.
Justin McVay and Taryn Raaen, of Preston, Minn., welcomed a son, Myles Vernon, on July 19, 2022. Maternal grandparents are Kurt and Tracy Raaen, of Preston, Minn. Paternal grandparents are Steve and Judy McVay, of Center Point, Iowa.
Jeannie I. Kortas, of La Crosse, Wis., welcomed a son, Lucas Edward Charles Kortas, on July 20, 2022. Maternal grandparents are Charles and Dorothy Kortas, of Tomah, Wis.
Alisha and Patrick Garry, of Winona, welcomed a son, Jason Andrew Garry, on July 23, 2022. Maternal grandparents are Kirk and Dianna Dickhart, of Lady Smoth, Wis., and Ginger and John Olson, of Eau Claire, Wis. Paternal grandparents are John and Mary Garry, of Rochester, Minn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.