Bishop John Quinn mourns the deaths of the children and teachers who died in the most recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. “I am deeply saddened by this evil act, and through prayer, I remain close to the families of the victims and those who were affected by this attack,” he said. Bishop Quinn asks that you join him in praying for the victims and their families. Through God’s Divine mercy, may they rest in the peace of Christ.
Latest News
- Gundersen discusses merger with Green Bay’s Bellin Health
- County Board sticks by animal unit cap
- Local grads reflect on life lessons
- More hopefuls vie for local, state office
- Winona eyes major, new projects
- Hwy. 43 backups irk Winonans
- Sandbar Storytelling hosts free workshop with Kevin Kling
- Youth theater audition: ‘Junie B.’ musical
Most Popular
Articles
- SMU students and faculty deserve better
- Local SWAT team deployed in welfare check
- Fastenal buys Badger factory
- Winona man charged with child sexual abuse
- Police Blotter
- MMAM announces new vision, programs
- St. Mary’s may need to drop ‘University’
- Challengers sign up for local election
- Guilty plea in Winona murder case
- None hurt after tow boat strikes dam
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.