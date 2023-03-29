What are you doing on Dyngus Day this year? Dyngus Day (otherwise known as Easter Monday) is a Polish holiday celebrating the end of Lent!
Join us at Bluff View Estates, 825 Menard Road, Winona, for our American Red Cross Dyngus Day Community Blood Drive on Monday, April 10, from 1-6 p.m.
For more information or to make an appointment to donate, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or sign up online at redcrossblood.org with sponsor code “Bluff View.”
“Bluff View Estates is committed to strengthening our community and helping meet hospital and patient needs through blood donations,” Bluff View Estates Marketing Director Maggie Modjeski said. “This blood drive is our way of giving staff, colleagues and neighbors an opportunity to help save lives, while having a little fun celebrating Dyngus Day. We will be wearing red and white and providing Polish music and refreshments for donors along with door prizes!”
Blood is a perishable product that can only come from volunteer blood donors. With someone in the U.S. needing blood every two seconds, blood products must be constantly replenished, according to the Red Cross.
According to the Red Cross, donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative.
