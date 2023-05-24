Winona’s Bluffview Montessori School was one of eight schools statewide selected by Perpich Center for Arts Education for its 2023-2025 Comprehensive Arts Planning Program (CAPP).
CAPP provides assistance to selected public school districts as they design three-year, strategic plans for K-12 arts education programs. CAPP provides financial and technical assistance to support the strategic planning process through workshops, site visits, leadership development, and resource materials.
Henry Schantzen, head of school for Bluffview Montessori, said, “Bluffview Montessori School is grateful for the opportunity to participate in the Comprehensive Arts Planning Program through Perpich Center for Arts Education. Bluffview has long been committed to offering quality arts programming and experiences to all learners. I am confident this program will be very valuable in helping Bluffview Montessori fulfill its vision: empowered learners unfolding their full potential as whole and unique persons in a global society.”
“We are incredibly excited to welcome eight new school districts to the Comprehensive Arts Planning Program for the 2023-2025 cohort,” said Kristi Johnson, CAPP Specialist at Perpich Center for Arts Education. “They join the over 230 school districts that have been served by the Comprehensive Arts Planning Program since its inception in 1983. CAPP success demonstrates that the effort of a broad-based district arts team is essential to the development of a sound and sustainable plan for arts education. We look forward to working with and providing technical and financial assistance to guide these eight school districts in addressing school and community arts education needs!”
Examples of arts education improvements through the CAPP planning process in school districts and communities include:
- Development of leaders in arts education
- Added arts staffing and/or added programming in underserved arts areas (media arts, theater, and/or dance)
- Professional development opportunities for district arts staff
- New and/or updated arts facilities
- Policies adopted to support arts education
- Stronger school/community collaborations including partnership with arts and community organizations
With the help of this Perpich Professional Development program, school districts form a CAPP committee of district and community stakeholders (arts specialists, administrators, parents, classroom teachers, community members, and/or students) with an active and wide-ranging interest in the arts and arts education. This local CAPP committee has the responsibility to create a comprehensive arts education plan approved by the local school board, the district, and the community.
