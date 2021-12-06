After a year away to accompany her husband on a one-year active-duty assignment with the United States Coast Guard (USCG) at the White House, Bonny Thul, a certified nurse practitioner (CNP), and her family are now back in the area.
Thul (pronounced Thool) first joined Winona Health in 2016. “My husband is a reservist for USCG, and when he applied for and received an assignment at the White House, our sons and I moved out there to be with him. I really enjoyed working at Winona Health, and now that his active-duty assignment has ended, we wanted to come back.”
Thul’s focus is internal medicine, and she’ll be caring for nursing home residents, people receiving hospice care and people who are hospitalized. Hospitalists provide around-the-clock care and work closely with nursing staff and each patient’s primary physician. Hospitalists work with care coordination teams including nurses, dietitians, pharmacists, respiratory and physical therapists, social workers and other specialty care staff.
Originally from Cumberland, Wis., Thul chose Winona Health because she wanted to serve in a community about the size of Winona where there are more opportunities to get to know the people she’s helping. She said, “I feel like this is a personal, friendly environment — you don’t always find that in bigger health care systems.”
Thul earned a Master of Science in nursing – adult and geriatric nurse practitioner from George Mason University in Fairfax, Va., and completed a post-graduate fellowship in gastroenterology and hepatology. She is certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center. Her health care experience includes caring for patients at Johns Hopkins University, School of Medicine in the Division of Gastroenterology/Hepatology where she treated a wide array of gastrointestinal diseases and conditions.
She and her husband, Travis, have two young sons.
For more information about health care providers at Winona Health, visit winonahealth.org and click “Find a Provider.” Winona Health is also on Facebook and Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.