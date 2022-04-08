On Tuesday, April 19, at 7 p.m. at Grace Hall, Central Lutheran Church (on Huff Street in Winona), the Sons of Norway in Winona will host a presentation by Lita Wedul Haddal on a book published in Norway by author Sverre Kragsett. Lita grew up in Winona, now lives in Norway, and will reflect upon a story of "heroic hospitality,” in the words of Lita's sister here in Winona. The author writes about two Jewish children given refuge in Norway during World War II. Members of Sons of Norway, and the public are invited for an evening of history and hope. Norwegian goodies will be served!