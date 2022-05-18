Paperbacks & Pieces bookstore is teaming up with Grace House for a used book sale May 17-21. Paperbacks & Pieces has received large donations of religious inspired books and will be selling them for $2 each, with 50 percent of all sales going to the Grace House. The bookstore will also have an additional donation jar specifically for the Grace House.
Books included are: Christian, self-help, Judaism, Buddhism, Bibles, children’s religion, hymnals, pocket resources. All themed around religions of the world.
Grace House is a transitional home for women and their children. This program offers families a stepping stone in life to permanent housing and financial independence.
Paperbacks & Pieces has been part of the Winona community for 45 years. We believe in supporting each other and working together to achieve success. In-store we also sell $1 hardcover bargain books and the proceeds are donated to local causes.
