Winona, MN (55987)

Today

Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by thunderstorms in the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High near 75F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 57F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.