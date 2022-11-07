To honor and support our veterans, Paperbacks and Pieces bookstore will again be matching each $1 bargain hardcover book sold during the week of November 8-12. All $1 hardcover sales from November and December will be donated to the Veteran's Relief Fund right here in Winona through the American Legion.
The American Legion Post 9 Veterans Relief Fund has provided assistance for electric, water, and gas bills, water heaters, heating and cooling equipment, rent, car repairs, property tax, phone bills, lodging, medical bills, mobility products, food cards, and even assistance with funerals.
