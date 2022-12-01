Michael Sieve has been painting professionally for more than four decades. A skilled hunter, accomplished artist, and committed conservationist, Sieve has painted more than 500 original works, with 150 reproduced as limited-edition prints by Wild Wings, a renowned wildlife art publisher. Sieve’s paintings can be found in collections and museums throughout the world, with reproductions appearing in some of the finest wildlife and outdoor publications in the United States.
“Michael Sieve: An Artist’s Life” features more than 280 of Sieve’s paintings from his journeys across North America, Central America, Africa, and Asia and includes lions, tigers, bears, white-tailed deer, and even a few owls. You’ll enjoy his gripping and refreshingly honest accounts of the experiences that inspired his artwork.
The International Owl Center in Houston, Minn., is hosting an author’s book signing event with Sieve on Saturday, December 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sieve’s original painting “The Gatekeeper,” featuring a great gray owl, is on display at the Owl Center. If you’re fast enough, you can purchase one of a few remaining limited-edition puzzles made from that painting.
No admission is required for the book signing, to see “The Gatekeeper,” or to peruse the Owl Center’s gift shop. Regular admission is required to view the Owl Center’s live and mounted owls, educational displays, and to attend the programs at 11 a.m. or 2 p.m. More information is available at www.InternationalOwlCenter.org.
