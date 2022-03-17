From: city of Winona
Curb ramp reconstruction work will begin on Broadway Street in Winona starting Monday, March 21, 2022.
Some intersections may require the closure of side streets for 1-2 days, but Broadway Street will remain open to traffic at all times, as work is expected to only require the closure of the parking lane.
This work will be taking place between Sioux Street and Mankato Avenue and is expected to be finished by August 1, 2022.
