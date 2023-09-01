From: Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS)
On paper, he’s known as Robert Muras.
Around Winona Area Public Schools, he’s simply known as “Bubba.”
Robert “Bubba” Muras was honored for his 40 years of service to the students, staff, and families of Winona Area Public Schools at the back-to-school celebration on Tuesday at Winona Middle School.
Muras is a Winona High graduate and a valued member of the maintenance staff. He received a standing ovation as he went up to receive his recognition.
Other employees honored for their years of service include:
• 35 years: Douglas Block, Lisa Mullen
• 30 years: Kristi Conway, Marie Holmquist, William Knopp, Kari Wantock
• 25 years: Kelly Allington, Sara Bittle, Leisa Evanson, Mary Lewis-Hyde, Janet Nelson, Kristin Nibbelink, Kara Welch
• 20 years: Patricia Beckman, Joseph Cynor, Tamara Eastep, Colleen Gray, Michael Hundt, Linda Jacobs, Tonia Lecy, Geri Lehnertz, Christen Schultz, Julie Seeley, Melissa Shields, Sarah Slaby, Denise Van Etten, Jennifer Woyczik
