As of Friday, January 7, 2022, Buffalo County Department of Health and Human Services (BCDHHS) has reached its capacity to contact all COVID-19 cases received. In the last seven days, BCDHHS saw a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases within the community. On January 6, Buffalo County experienced a record high of 40 new cases. This is the highest one-day report for our county throughout the pandemic to date; making follow up on all cases very difficult. Therefore, some positive cases may not receive a phone call from BCDHHS to complete an investigation. As a result, BCDHHS is asking the community for assistance to reduce transmission.
If you or someone you know tests positive for COVID-19:
• Please complete the Buffalo County Case Intake form: hipaa.jotform.com/212385125027045. This form helps us speed up our collection of information and sharing of importance guidance.
• Isolate immediately and begin notifying your own close contacts of their potential exposure. Guidance for notifying close contacts can be found at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/downloads/tell-your-contacts.pdf. Guidance on isolation and quarantine can be found at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/quarantine-isolation.html.
• Notify places you may have had close contacts (employer, school, childcare center, etc.) of your positive result.
Additionally, as of Monday, December 27, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has released updated isolation and quarantine guidance for the public. This guidance shortens isolation and quarantine timelines for individuals who meet certain requirements. Not all individuals who test positive or are exposed will be eligible to follow the shortened options. BCDHHS has now transitioned into implementing this updated guidance. Exact wording of the guidance can be found here www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/quarantine-isolation.html.
BCDHHS is concerned about the Omicron variant and the risk it poses to the community. This variant is extremely infectious and is spreading more quickly than any strain of COVID-19 during the pandemic. The best way to protect yourself, your family, and your community from COVID-19 is to wear a mask, get vaccinated, and receive your booster dose when eligible.
BCDHHS will be holding walk-in vaccine clinics on January 13 and January 20 on the first floor of the Buffalo County Courthouse, and January 27 at the Mondovi Roger Marten Community Center. The clinics run from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1-4 p.m. Both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccine brands will be available to eligible individuals.
The mission of BCDHHS is to empower communities to live better longer by preventing disease, protecting health, and assuring safety. For more information, please contact BCDHHS at 608-685-4412 or visit www.buffalocounty.com/489/COVID-19.
