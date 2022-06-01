Over the course of the past several months, Buffalo County Health and Human Services (BCHHS) has been working on a survey with a goal of better understanding how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted Buffalo County community members, and how BCHHS can improve our efforts in the future. Community members are the best experts of their own needs. Therefore, we want to involve them as much as possible in the process of identifying community needs. This survey seeks to gather real feedback from Buffalo County residents to assist in creating a plan to address needs moving forward. Topics on the survey include mental health, physical health, substance use, social connectedness, child development/education, safety, financial security, health care, COVID-19, and assessment of BCHHS response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the sake of anonymity and receiving feedback that includes all demographics within the community, this survey will be sent to 1,000 randomly selected households in the community. Each household has been impacted differently, and we want to ensure that varying demographics within our community are encompassed fairly in the survey results so that recovery efforts can best fit all community members. After survey results are compiled, we will offer focus groups to the whole community to discuss priorities and create a plan to effect positive change based on the selected priorities.
The survey is offered in both English and Spanish, and households that receive the survey will have the option of taking a paper survey or taking it online. The survey is completely optional, but the more responses we receive, the greater understanding we will have of community needs regarding COVID-19. The survey was sent out on Friday, May 20, so select households should be receiving them this week. To households that receive the survey, we ask that you please complete and return the survey as soon as you are able. If you have any questions, please reach out to us at 608-685-4412.
A big thank you in advance to households who receive and take time to complete the survey. Your willingness to participate will allow BCHHS to reimagine and strengthen our programs and systems to support our community in being an even better place to live and work. To those who do not receive the survey in the mail, please keep an eye out for other ways in which you can be involved in the creation a community COVID-19 recovery plan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.