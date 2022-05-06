Buffalo County Health and Human Services (BCHHS) is honored to receive a Certificate of Commendation from the Office of the Governor observing the endless work that has gone into protecting the Buffalo County community throughout the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. It states that Buffalo County Health and Human Services “has demonstrated unparalleled commitment and devotion to the prevention of illness, the promotion of health, and the protection of all Wisconsinites through its response to COVID-19.” To take credit for all that has gone into safeguarding our community throughout the coronavirus pandemic would be unfair. Our response was a community-wide effort that would not have been possible without the aid of many extraordinary people, local businesses, community services, and county departments among others, all of which we are eternally grateful for. BCHHS wants to take a moment to personally thank everyone that has been involved in COVID-19 efforts over the past two years.
To all Buffalo County schools and long-term care facilities, the Town of Milton, the Roger Marten Community Center, Lyster Church, Central Lutheran Church, Beth’s Twin Bluffs Café, Mississippi Thunder Speedway, Barn-Again Lodge, the 100 Mile Garage Sale, and the Buffalo County Highway Department, Fair Board, and Dairy Breakfast – thank you for allowing us to use your space to help get the community tested and vaccinated.
To all Wisconsin Emergency Assistance Volunteer Registry (WEAVR) volunteers, Winona State and UW-Eau Claire nursing students, Wisconsin National Guard members, AMI Expeditionary Healthcare workers, and both EMS and law enforcement personnel that assisted at vaccination clinics – thank you for the time and dedication that you provided in helping community vaccination clinics run smooth and efficiently. Without you, our vaccination clinics would not have been possible.
To those that supported our clinics in other forms – Fastenal for making vaccination clinic signs; Buffalo/Pepin County ADRC for transporting individuals to vaccine clinics; Kwik Trip for donating funds for volunteer meals during vaccination clinics; employers for both allowing employees time off to get vaccinated and transported employees to clinics – thank you! You were essential in making our vaccination clinics successful.
To local businesses who participated in the Together Against COVID-19 initiative and the sharing of COVID-19 updates with employees – thank you for promoting a safe workplace!
To our health care partners – thank you for serving as vaccinators, testing locations, and treatment locations to help support our effort.
An additional big thank you to Buffalo County employees for hosting clinics, sharing COVID-19 information, keeping the courthouse clinic space clean, managing PPE supplies, and much more. To non-Health and Human Services workers for helping field COVID-19 calls, and to the Western Wisconsin Public Health Readiness Consortium and surrounding health departments for being great partners and sharing resources when needed.
Lastly (but not least), to Buffalo County community members – we know that the past two years have not been easy. We thank you for the actions you have taken to protect your fellow community members by wearing masks, adhering to isolation and quarantine guidance, and getting vaccinated among all else.
We are likely to have missed someone along the way. Please know that we appreciate each and every entity that has assisted us the past two years. We are honored to work in and serve this community.
