Buffalo County Public Health has free COVID-19 antigen at-home tests available to community members. If you or someone you know are looking for an at-home test, you can pick them up at the Buffalo County Health and Human Services Department front desk located on the third floor of the Courthouse building. There is a limited supply available. They will also be available at the Public Health booth during the Buffalo County Fair (August 4-7) in the Commercial Building.
In partnership with AMI, Buffalo County Public Health is offering all brands of COVID-19 vaccines to anyone 6 months and older. Vaccines are available for first, second, and any booster/additional doses that are recommended. To determine eligibility for a booster or additional dose, visit www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-booster.htm.
Buffalo County Public Health’s COVID-19 vaccine clinics are on Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Buffalo County Courthouse (407 South Second Street, Alma). Walk-ins will also be accepted.
These clinics are also now listed on the vaccines.gov site. To sign for an appointment visit vaccinate.wi.gov.
If you cannot schedule an appointment using the online form, please call our main line for assistance with making an appointment at 608-685-4412.
