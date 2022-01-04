Anyone over the age of 16 is eligible and encouraged to receive their booster at least six months after their initial vaccine series for Pfizer and Moderna, and two months after their initial dose for Johnson and Johnson. Those who are aged 12 and older and have specific medical conditions or receiving medical treatments that cause them to be moderately to severely immunocompromised are recommended to get an additional dose of Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at least 28 days after their initial vaccine series. For more information, please visit www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-dose.htm.
Buffalo County Health Department January clinics will be as follows:
- January 6 - Roger Marten Community Center in Mondovi
- January 13 - Buffalo County Courthouse in Alma
- January 20 - Buffalo County Courthouse in Alma
- January 27 - Roger Marten Community Center in Mondovi
These clinics will go from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1-4 p.m. We will be offering Pfizer to anyone 5 years and older, and Johnson and Johnson for anyone 18 years and older. Pfizer is available for first, second, and booster doses and Johnson and Johnson is available for first and booster doses. All clinics are walk-in style, no appointments needed. A sharable graphic for the January clinics is attached to this email.
Reminder, if you or someone you know has received a positive COVID-19 test result and has not been contacted by either a Buffalo County or state contract tracer, please fill out this JotForm at hipaa.jotform.com/212385125027045.
Case activity remains high in Buffalo County. As of Dec. 28, Buffalo County is in the high risk level for the CDC’s Level of Community Transmission data. Due to this, it is still recommended that everyone, vaccinated or unvaccinated, wear a mask indoors to prevent the spread of COVID-19. To stay up to date on this data, please visit tinyurl.com/ydcue5hh.
Since Dec. 28, we have experienced a high increase in cases and are expecting cases to rise as Omicron becomes more widespread.
