March COVID-19 vaccine clinics with Buffalo County Public Health have been scheduled and will be as follows:
•Thursday, March 3, 12-4 p.m. — Buffalo County Courthouse, 407 South Second Street, Alma;
- Thursday, March 10, 2-6 p.m. — Alma School District, S1618 State Road 35, Alma;
- Thursday, March 17, 12-4 p.m. — Buffalo County Courthouse, 407 South Second Street, Alma;
- Thursday, March 24, 3-6 p.m. — Cochrane-Fountain City School District, S2770 State Road 35, Fountain City;
- Thursday, March 31, 3-6 p.m. — Mondovi School District, 337 North Jackson Street, Mondovi, Wis.
We will be offering Pfizer to anyone 5 years and older, and Johnson and Johnson for anyone 18 years and older. Pfizer is available for first, second, and booster doses and Johnson and Johnson is available for first and booster doses. All clinics are walk-in style, no appointments needed. A shareable March clinic graphic is attached to this email.
As of Feb. 25, Buffalo County is in the high risk level for the CDC’s Level of Community Transmission data. Due to this, it is still recommended that everyone, vaccinated or unvaccinated, wear a mask indoors to prevent the spread of COVID-19. To stay up to date on this data, please visit covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view.
Please note that our number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Buffalo County has increased by one this week. Buffalo County Health and Human Services sends our deepest condolences to those impacted by this passing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.