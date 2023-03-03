On Saturday, March 11, Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge invites you to the Refuge for our Build a Bat Box Program. Join us from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. to learn about bat life history and field survey methods and equipment. After the presentation, join refuge staff and volunteers to build a bat box. Learn how to attract these beneficial, insect-eating creatures to your own backyard.
Registration for the Build a Bat Box Program is required, as there is a limited amount of bat boxes available. Please call the refuge office at 608-539-2311, ext. 1, to reserve a space. Supplies to build the bat box will be provided. Participants will be building bat boxes to take home with them that day.
For more information, contact Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge at 608-406-1618, ext.1, email dana_schelling@fws.gov, or stop by the refuge contact station at W28488 Refuge Road in Trempealeau. The refuge contact station winter operation hours are on Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. from December through April.
