The Winona Steamboat Days Festival Association will celebrate its 75th Annual event in 2022. The organization is excited to invite all Winona School District 861 students to participate in the 75th Annual Steamboat Days Button Design Contest.
Prizes are Visa gift cards to first through third place designs — $200 for first, $100 for second, and $50 for third.
The first place winner will also receive a plaque with their winning design, a ride in the Steamboat Days Grande Parade, personalized button to wear during steamboat days, T-shirt with design on it, glasses, and carnival armbands for the family (maximum of five).
All entries must meet the criteria listed below, and must be submitted by Thursday, January 10, 2020:
Button design criteria:
¬Button design must be round;
¬Maximum three colors, not including background;
¬Date of the celebration must be on the button (June 15 –19, 2022);
¬“Winona Steamboat Days” and “75th Annual” must be on the button;
¬Suggested design elements are: steamboat, carnival/Ferris wheel, fireworks, paddlewheel or the 75th anniversary diamond;
¬Designs must be submitted on an 8.5-by-11-inch sheet of white paper with the design in color (template available at www.winonasteamboatdays.com);
¬On the back of the template we ask that the student include first and last name, school, grade, parent’s name, and home/parent phone number;
The contest is open to fifth through 12th grade Winona-area students only. All entries become property of the Winona Steamboat Days Festival Association.
Please mail designs Winona Steamboat Days, PO Box 745, Winona, MN 55987, or drop off to Monica Hennessy Mohan, Steamboat Days Button Chair, at the Winona City Clerk’s Office, City Hall, 207 Lafayette Street.
Steamboat Days 2022 is June 15 -19. Sign up now at www.winonasteamboatdays.com for event updates.
