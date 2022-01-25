Picture of Student Council Guardian Angels

C-FC High School Student Council members Mya Stanton, Corbyn Weber, Paige Wnuk, Paris Lambert, Alexis Pronschinske, Isabella Holzer, Maile Gotzinger and Karson Holien thank the Class of 1966 for supporting the school’s Guardian Angel Fund.

The Cochrane-Fountain City School sends out a huge thank you to the C-FC graduating class of 1966 for their donations to establish, the Guardian Angel Fund. The fund at one time had amassed $2,350 in donations. We were able to utilize $2,000 to help families in need. Without sharing too much detail, the Guardian Angel Fund helped brighten the holidays for numerous families and especially helped a few families with day-to-day necessities.

Thanks again to the class of 1966 for giving back to our school and enabling us to make our community a great place to live.