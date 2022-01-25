The Cochrane-Fountain City School sends out a huge thank you to the C-FC graduating class of 1966 for their donations to establish, the Guardian Angel Fund. The fund at one time had amassed $2,350 in donations. We were able to utilize $2,000 to help families in need. Without sharing too much detail, the Guardian Angel Fund helped brighten the holidays for numerous families and especially helped a few families with day-to-day necessities.
Thanks again to the class of 1966 for giving back to our school and enabling us to make our community a great place to live.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.