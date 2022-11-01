At its October 19, 2022, meeting, the Cochrane-Fountain City (C-FC) School Board recognized The Grove Golf Course, North End Pub, Oakridge Fabrication and Ashley Furniture Industries for their support of the school. Each company was honored as part of the Wisconsin Association of School Boards’ 2022 Business Honor Roll program. The program recognizes local school district business partners that demonstrate strong support for their local schools by providing resources or additional learning opportunities for students and staff. Each business partner provided unique and valuable contributions to the district.
The Grove Golf Course, Cochrane
The Grove Golf Course has served as the home golf course for Cochrane-Fountain City Schools for many years. To encourage more youth to enjoy the sport, The Grove has incorporated youth golf programs into its programming, including offering free golf to children under 12. In addition, The Grove has allowed school support organizations to use the course for golf tournament fundraisers, providing free assistance in arranging the tournaments. C-FC and other area schools also receive funding from The Grove’s Annual Golf Tournament Border Battle, which benefits each school’s athletic booster club. The Grove routinely offers donations of merchandise and free golf for fundraising events. During the winter months, The Grove opens its course to community members for free for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing.
North End Pub, Cochrane
Last year, as it has for many previous years, North End Pub has provided the equipment, labor and expert assistance for chicken-que and rib-que fundraisers for school support organizations, such as the Treasure Trove and Pirate Youth Athletic Association. North End Pub has catered faculty/staff appreciation meals and has also organized and participated in alumni events, including hosting a get-together for C-FC Alumni following the annual Alumni Basketball and Volleyball Tournaments. North End regularly provides donations and financial support to various C-FC student clubs. A piece of C-FC history — an old scoreboard from the gymnasium — is proudly displayed in the pub by its owners!
Oakridge Fabrication, Minnesota City
Oakridge Fabrication donated a large quantity of metal to the C-FC Technology Education Department for a screwdriver project that the students had to complete by the end of the semester. Without this generous donation, the project could not have been completed. Oakridge Fabrication has also invited shop classes to tour its facilities and made plans to bring a race car to the school so that students can learn more about engines. The owner of Oakridge Fabrication also owns the local dirt racetrack, Mississippi Thunder Speedway, through which he offers fundraising opportunities for C-FC youth clubs and activity groups.
Ashley Furniture, Arcadia
Ashley Furniture has been a huge supporter in providing hands-on opportunities for C-FC students in the Technology Education field. It was through a generous donation from Ashley Furniture in 2017-18 that the junior high robotics program was able to purchase two robotics kits to launch the program. Each year since the program became operational, Ashley Furniture has provided additional financial support for the program, including extra financial support (and a personal gift of money from the owner's foundation) when the team made it to the World Championships in Dallas, Texas, this spring. Ashley also provided funding for STEM kits as part of its STEM 101 Summer Bridge Program. This spring, Ashley donated $9,000 as start-up funding for a SkillsUSA Chapter at C-FC which will fund the purchase of three new welders, new woodshop equipment and registration/participation fees for participating students.
“Having a supportive community is crucial to the success of the school,” said School Board Vice-President Kalene Engel. “On behalf of the Cochrane-Fountain City School District, we are honored to acknowledge The Grove Golf Course, North End Pub, Oakridge Fabrication and Ashley Furniture Industries for their generous support in helping us prepare the children of our community to be tomorrow’s leaders.”
