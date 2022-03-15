On Sunday, March 13, the Cochrane-Fountain City Junior High Robotics team competed at the Vex IQ State Robotics Tournament held at the Fox Valley Exhibition Center in Appleton, Wis. The team of Rylee Cooke, Hunter Earney, Trevor Ehrat, and Stevie Meyer were one of 47 teams to compete.
After eight collaboration matches, the team was ranked 11 out 47 going into the final round. The Pirate Bots jumped into first place with only five matches to follow. Through the following four gut-wrenching rounds, they remained in first. The final match of the day saw another group take first and the Pirates ended the event with a second-place finish.
Second place was enough to qualify for the VEX IQ Robotics World Championship held in Dallas, Texas, in May. Over 50 countries and all 50 United States will be represented there.
Coach Brian Holt and the team express their sincere thanks to Ashley Furniture for their financial support and sponsorship. The opportunity afforded for C-FC students and many other area schools would not be realized without the help from Ashley Furniture.
Other members of the Jr. High C-FC Robotics team that participated this season were Ariel Hanson, Mya Kwasnieski, Avery McMillian, and Brayden Treague.
