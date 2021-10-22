The Cochrane-Fountain City School Board recently recognized the Winona Community Foundation, Waste Transport, and Great River Harbor Marina and Campgrounds for their support of the district.
These companies were honored as part of the Wisconsin Association of School Boards’ 2021 Business Honor Roll program. The program recognizes local school district business partners that support their local schools by providing resources or additional learning opportunities for students and staff.
The Winona Community Foundation (WCF) assisted school supporters in establishing a donor advised fund to provide an additional source of funding to expand, enhance, and enrich educational programs or services at the school. The fund, dubbed the Treasure Trove Fund in recognition of the school’s “pirate” mascot, is overseen by a group of community advisors called the Treasure Trove Giving Circle. In addition to providing guidance in the establishment and management of the fund, WCF also assisted with the initial fundraising campaign by offering to provide a 20 percent match for all donations up to $25,000. The “25 Days for 25K” was a smashing success, as a result of which the fund received a $5,000 matching donation from WCF.
Waste Transport is an inaugural “shipbuilder level” business donor to the Treasure Trove Fund. The principal owner of Waste Transport also serves as a director on the Treasure Trove Giving Circle, which provides recommendations on the use of existing funds and helps generate additional funds (through fundraisers and direct solicitations). Additionally, for many years, Waste Transport has provided summer employment opportunities for students in the district.
Great River Harbor Marina and Campground is an inaugural “shipbuilder level” business donor to the Treasure Trove Fund. Through its support of the Gilbert Brown Foundation, Great River Harbor was able to offer an anti-bullying seminar at the school and to deliver toys at Christmas time to needy families in the district.
“On behalf of the Cochrane-Fountain City School District, we are honored to acknowledge these businesses for their generous support and helping to prepare the children of our community to be tomorrow’s leaders,” Board President Karen Knospe said.
