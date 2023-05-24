Minnesota State College Southeast (MSC Southeast) is proud to announce the selection of Sociology And Criminal Justice Instructor Greg Cady as the college's 2022-2023 Outstanding Educator of the Year. Greg was among the college and university educators recognized by Chancellor Devinder Malhotra and the Minnesota State Board of Trustees at a statewide awards ceremony held on April 19, 2023.
Greg Cady has also been chosen by his peers at the college to serve as this year’s commencement marshal. He bore the ceremonial mace and medallion as he leads the academic procession at MSC Southeast’s Commencement Ceremony on May 12.
"Greg is universally respected and esteemed by everyone who works with him, whether administration, faculty, or staff, but most importantly, students, who speak of him with great appreciation," said Dr. Marsha Danielson, president of Minnesota State College Southeast. “His commitment to his students and to the institution is exemplary and appreciated by everyone at the college.”
A graduate of St. Cloud State University, Greg earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology/criminal justice in 1996 and a master’s degree in criminal justice administration in 1998. He joined the faculty of Minnesota State College Southeast as an adjunct instructor in 2004 and gained tenure in 2007.
Greg retired from the U.S. Navy Reserve in June 2022 with over 30 years of honorable service. Not surprisingly, he is considered the college’s military expert and liaison. He was instrumental in establishing Veterans Centers on campus in Red Wing and Winona.
“Greg works tirelessly to ensure his instructional content is current and applicable in today’s ever-changing, diverse society,” said Dr. Danielson. “He encourages his students to learn outside the classroom through community service projects and is committed to assisting students to gain meaningful employment with a livable wage upon graduation.”
In nominating Greg for the Outstanding Educator award, students described him as an enthusiastic, knowledgeable, and caring instructor. One student said, “He really cares about his students and wants to make sure everyone succeeds. You don’t even have to be in his class; he’d gladly help you out in any way that he can.”
Another student wrote, “Greg is the type of professor to go above and beyond what is expected of him. He truly cares about his students. I am very lucky to know Greg, and I know that the college is very fortunate to have him.”
Beyond the classroom, Greg volunteers for numerous campus committees, notably shared governance, equity and retention, finance, and policy review. He also participates in numerous activities that directly impact the college’s culture of inclusivity and connectedness.
"To me, what matters most at Minnesota State College Southeast is to be a college where the needs of the students and community come first. Our greatest asset is our dedicated faculty and staff, who are passionate about helping our students," said Dr. Danielson. “We are proud to call Greg Cady one of our own and thankful for his service to that mission.”
