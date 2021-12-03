Cotter Schools is selling 2022 fundraising calendars. The calendars cost only $25 with 365 prizes and $12,000 in cash prizes. Only 1,500 calendars will be printed and sold. The drawing will be held December 31, 2021.
These calendars will make great Christmas gifts while supporting Cotter Schools. Calendars can be purchased by calling Jana Korder at 507-453-5109 or stop by Cotter Schools. More information is available online cotterschools.org/win-big.
