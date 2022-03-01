Winona County received American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds. The Winona County Board allocated $2.5 million for community projects. Nonprofit organizations and businesses serving Winona County are encouraged to apply. Eligible project areas and examples can be found at tinyurl.com/ypjjdbfm. Project funding decisions will be made by the Winona County Board.
The Winona County ARP Funds grant application for non-profit organizations and businesses serving Winona County is now open. The application can be found at winonacounty.submittable.com/submit. The application submission deadline is May 30, 2022. We anticipate more requests than funding can support. Please be prepared to include a “plan B” in your application should the project be partially funded. If you have any questions, please contact Laura Pettersen, ARP grants coordinator, at lpettersen@co.winona.mn.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.