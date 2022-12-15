The Winona Steamboat Days Festival Association will be celebrating its 76th annual event in 2023, and we are excited to invite District 861 students to participate in the Steamboat Days button design contest.
Visa gift cards will be awarded for the following winners: first place, $200; second place, $100; and third place, $50.
The first place winner will also receive a plaque with their winning design, a ride in the Steamboat Days Grande Parade, personalized button to wear during Steamboat Days, T-shirt with design on it, glasses, and carnival armbands for the family (maximum five).
All entries must meet the criteria listed below and must be submitted by Thursday, February 9:
• Button design must be round.
• Maximum three colors not including background.
• Date of the celebration must be on the button (June 14-18, 2023).
• “Winona Steamboat Days” and “76th Annual” must be on the button.
• Suggested design elements are a steamboat, carnival/Ferris Wheel, fireworks, paddlewheel, or “the Spirit of ‘76”.
• Designs must be submitted on an 8.5-by-11-inch sheet of white paper with the design in color.
• Template available at www.WinonaSteamboatDays.com.
• On the back of the template, we ask that the student include their first and last name, school, grade, parent’s name, and home phone number.
• Open to fifth thru 12th grade Winona-area students only.
• All entries become property of the Winona Steamboat Days Festival Association
Please deliver the designs to Monica Hennessy Mohan at the Winona City Clerk’s Office, City Hall, or mail to: Winona Steamboat Days Button Design Contest, P.O. Box 745, Winona, MN 55987.
The winner’s teacher will be notified in March 2023.
For more information, please contact Monica Hennessy Mohan, 507-457-8256 or email sbdboard@winonasteamboatdays.com.
