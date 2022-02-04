It’s time to register the future Winhawk in your family.
Winona Area Public Schools, which has educated, inspired and empowered students in Winona and the surrounding areas since 1861, is ready to welcome the Class of 2035.
Winona Area Public Schools embraces the challenge to develop students who can problem solve, work together and take risks. This starts in kindergarten by learning through play. Curriculum at all levels will ensure students are given opportunities to understand multicultural perspectives and how inclusion is important in a democratic society.
Registration for the 2022-23 school year is now open for incoming kindergartners, as well as new students in grades 1-12.
Families can register students in one of two easy ways:
•The registration can be completed online at winonaschools.org/enroll using a laptop or desktop computer.
•Registration can also be done over the phone by calling 507-494-0870.
Visit winonaschools.org/kindergarten to learn more about the registration process, see testimonials from current WAPS families and watch videos about what life is like as a kindergartner in the district.
Once registered, students will receive an invitation to attend an open house at their school scheduled for Thursday, March 31. The open house is an opportunity for incoming kindergartners and their families to meet teachers, explore their new school and receive a Winhawk goodie bag.
For more information, please visit winonaschools.org.
