A cancer benefit for Linda Loewenhagen-Anderson will be held on December, 11, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cochrane VFW, in Cochrane. We will have a spaghetti dinner with French bread catered by North End for $10. There will also be a bake sale and a silent auction.
