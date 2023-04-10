Registered voters and the general public of Winona County Commissioner District 3 are invited to participate in the League of Women Voters (LWV) Winona primary election candidate forum for the Winona County Commissioner District 3 candidates on Monday, April 24, 2023, from 7-8 p.m. at the St. Charles City Hall, 830 Whitewater Avenue, in St Charles.
The public forum is provided as an opportunity for voters of the Winona County Third District to hear the views of the three candidates: Josh Elsing, Pat Heim, and William Spitzer. Those in attendance and the co-sponsoring organization will be invited to submit questions during the forum or may submit to the League of Women Voters’ Facebook message page. Candidates will not receive the questions in advance. The moderator will read all questions to the candidates during the forum. Voting takes place on May 9, 2023. Two of these candidates will then be on the ballot on August 8, 2023. This is the “special election,” and one candidate will be elected to serve following the election results, for the remaining Third District County Board term.
The LWV is a nonpartisan organization with a mission to inform the voters regarding candidates’ views. The forum will be moderated by a member of League of Women Voters-Winona. Our co-sponsoring organization is St. Charles Area Citizens.
We look forward to the public’s participation.
