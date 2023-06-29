Everyone is invited to take part in Happy Dancing Turtle’s Summer Bingo Scavenger Hunt. The challenge is to take photos of items listed on the bingo card and submit them either online or via email. You may join this no-cost adventure at any time after July 1, and you must submit all your photos by July 31, 2023.
This all-ages activity encourages observation and seeing different aspects of our environment. There are 24 items in total, ranging from a cricket to something orange to an ectotherm (plus an opportunity to learn new words). Complete one row on the card, and submit photos to be eligible to receive a prize. The more photos you submit and the more bingos you find, the more chances you will have to win a bigger prize.
Individual photos will also be recognized in the categories of trees, water, and summer vibes. Read all the rules, and view the bingo card at bit.ly/BSHSummer23.
For more information about this event, visit happydancingturtle.org. With headquarters in Pine River, Minn., as well as a hub in the Driftless Region, Happy Dancing Turtle is a nonprofit dedicated to growing good stewards of the planet by providing education, programs, and experiences for youth and adults that inspire wonder and empower change.
