Cardinal Companions celebrated a wonderful year of Lewiston-Altura High School students providing a positive impact and building relationships with their little companions from the area elementary school.
Elementary students enjoy having their high school companions meet with them every week and come back from their time with their companion filled with confidence, a big smile, and ready to learn. It is an excellent way for these young learners to start their day.
Some matches talk with their companions about class or read together, but mostly it is about playing games, having fun, and starting a friendship.
The matches allow both the high school student and the elementary student to learn new skills and inspire them to reach their potential.
The program offers the high school students an opportunity to make a difference in the life of a child, to help a student get through the tough times they may have experienced, and to give back to a school that helped them get where they are today.
Cardinal Companions have the power to change a child's future for the better.
