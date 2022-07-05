On Saturday, July 9, at 2 p.m., Tom Latane will give a special presentation on “The Description and Demonstration of Details and Designs Decorating Defensive and Death Dealing Devices” at Castlerock Museum in Alma.
The program will begin with a tour of the museum’s displays, pointing out ornamental techniques such as embossing, gilding, swaging, damascening, inlay, chasing, engraving, and etching and briefly describing how each is done. Then the group will move to the workbench where the techniques will be explained in greater detail, and several will be demonstrated.
Tom Latane is a blacksmith and woodworker with a shop in Pepin, Wis., where he focuses on pre-industrial technology.
Admission is $6 for adults and $4 for students. Museum members receive a 50 percent discount. Castlerock Museum will be open at 1 p.m. for visitors who would like to see the exhibits beforehand. Contact the museum at 608-685-4231 or info@castlerockmuseum.com for more details.
