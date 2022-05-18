There will be a chicken-que and silent auction on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, at 360 Main Street in Winona in the lower level beginning at 11 a.m. until gone. The price is $11 per ticket for a grilled chicken meal. Desserts and beverages will be available. The silent auction will feature two Minnesota Twins baseball tickets to a game of the winner’s choice, also four Vikings football tickets in a clubhouse for the upcoming season. Half of the proceeds will go towards Winona Catholic Youth to attend faith-building opportunities. This will include Camp Summit and the Steubenville Rochester Conference. In addition, the profits will go toward future Serra Club efforts to promote vocations and support our seminarians. The tickets are available at the church offices and Midtown Foods. Silent auction items are currently being accepted. Call Carolyn at 507-279-4495 with questions.
Latest News
- Citizens react to Winona’s ERC-police-fire plans
- MMAM’s Seasonal Saturday draws crowd
- What prompted School Board to dissolve DEC?
- Lawmakers compromise on school funding
- Fresh start for Treatment Court grads
- MSC Southeast a finalist for national $1M prize
- Arts Center offers tile-making workshop
- County may review ACW funding after incident
Most Popular
Articles
- Police believe man found on bluff died by suicide
- Man arrested in Bluff Siding shooting
- Road closures ahead on Mankato
- Alumni react to SMU cutting majors, faculty
- Police Blotter
- Will Winona grow? Differing projections, common strategies
- Winona grad Nibbelink goes pro in Germany
- WAPS to relocate special ed. programs
- WPD: 8 cited, officers used mace in fights
- County may review ACW funding after incident
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.