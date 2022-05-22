There will be a chicken-que and silent auction on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, at 360 Main Street in Winona in the lower level beginning at 11 a.m. until gone. The price is $11 per ticket for a grilled chicken meal. Desserts and beverages will be available. The silent auction will feature two Minnesota Twins baseball tickets to a game of the winner’s choice, also four Vikings football tickets in a clubhouse for the upcoming season. Half of the proceeds will go towards Winona Catholic Youth to attend faith-building opportunities. This will include Camp Summit and the Steubenville Rochester Conference. In addition, the profits will go toward future Serra Club efforts to promote vocations and support our seminarians. The tickets are available at the church offices and Midtown Foods. Silent auction items are currently being accepted. Call Carolyn at 507-279-4495 with questions.
